While there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the future Kobe Bryant-related Nike products after his tragic death in January, the brand may still have new colorways on deck for one of his most popular models.

Early images provided by street8oy show what appears to be a new alternate colorway of the coveted Zoom Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee," a theme that was originally introduced during the model's original run back in 2010. Taking a different approach from the bold yellow color scheme inspired by Lee's bodysuit worn in the iconic film Game of Death is a white and black colorway, while the scratch marks on the forefoot pay homage to Lee's battle wounds from the movie Enter the Dragon.

As of now, the release info surrounding this alternate Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" is currently unknown but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (05/26): Along with the "Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 returning in Protro form this year, the beloved style is also dropping in an alternate colorway seen with the official imagery here. A release date for the pair remains unknown.

UPDATE (10/29): After months have passed since we've gotten an official look at the "Alternate Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 Protro, retailers are confirming that the shoe is releasing on Nov. 27, which also happens to be the late martial artist's birthday.

UPDATE (11/13): Nike has confirmed that the "Bruce Lee Alt" Kobe 5 Protro is releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on Nov. 24 for $180.

Image via Nike

