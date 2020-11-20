As previewed by Jordan Brand earlier today, the Air Jordan 8 Retro will be releasing in a new women's-exclusive colorway soon.

The latest iteration was confirmed to be part of the brand's upcoming Holiday 2020 Air Jordan Retro lineup, but a specific release date is currently unknown. What we do know is that the style will feature an upper that's predominately constructed with leather, while the heel opts for suede. The model's signature cross straps are found on the midfoot along with a chenille patch on the tongue. The look continues with burgundy accents on the midsole.

As of now, the details surrounding this women's exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro release have yet to be announced by the brand, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (11/20): Official images of the upcoming "Burgundy" Air Jordan 8 Retro have hit Nike's website. This women's exclusive colorway is expected to release on Dec. 4 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $190.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike