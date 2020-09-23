Today, Jordan Brand provided fans with a look ahead at what's to come for this year's holiday season of retro releases.

Fans of the Air Jordan 1 will have little to complain about as four styles will be hitting shelves in the upcoming months. Also included in the retro lineup will be the return of the classic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4, which will feature the iconic "Nike Air" branding on the heel for the first time since its original 1989 release. Rounding out the group are new iterations of the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 12, as well as an Air Jordan 8 dropping exclusively in women's sizing. Check out the full lineup below.

While these Air Jordan retro are scheduled to arrive in the holiday season, the specific release dates have yet to be announced.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dark Mocha," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP "Midnight Navy," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Lucky Green," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Court Purple," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 Retro, Image via Nike

Air Jordan 5 Retro "What The," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's, Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Concord," Image via Nike

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game," Image via Nike