The buzz continues to build around the arrival of Kyrie Irving's next signature shoe after a possible first look at the Nike Kyrie 7 surfaced in August. Adding to the excitement, new product images have leaked of the shoe before Nike Basketball's official unveiling.

This week, US_11 shared official imagery of the purported Kyrie 7 wearing a multi-color makeup that reportedly pays homage to the legendary musician Jimi Hendrix and the colorful outfits he wore to perform on stage. The shoe utilizes a predominantly purple hue on the upper that's contrasted by a mint green tongue, while a wavy pattern covers the heel counter. Confirming that this is indeed Irving's shoe is his branding stamped on the tongue, the footbed, and outsole.

There's currently no release info on the Nike Kyrie 7 but expect further developments including the official unveiling from Nike Basketball to arrive soon.

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11

Image via Nike/US_11