While Kyrie Irving may be absent from this year's postseason due to injury, he's still making a splash in the footwear sector after images surfaced of what appears to be his next signature sneaker.

This week, Sneakerhighway23 shared photos of what's believed to be the Nike Kyrie 7, revealing a new mid-top silhouette that's not far off from Irving's previous models. According to the description on the insole, the shoe will feature a composite textile material presumably on the upper while retaining its predecessors articulated Air Zoom Turbo cushioning unit in the forefoot of the midsole.

Kobe Bryant's influence on Irving has been well-documented and as a possible tribute to the Black Mamba, the quote "His Legacy Is Going to Live Forever" is etched on the heel.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed that the sneaker featured here is the Kyrie 7 but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via sneakerhighway23

