Nike is keeping with tradition this year by readying a new Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) collection.

After bringing back the "Day of the Dead" SB Dunk colorway on a Kyrie 4 in 2018 and releasing a three-sneaker pack last year, Nike has four sneakers on deck for 2020. This time around, the models receiving the festive treatment include the Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and DBreak Type.

Each colorway takes notes from the handmade papel picado (perforated paper) crafts and flowers used on ofrendas (altars) to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Specifically, the yellow shade of the Mexican marigold flower is used as a thread to tie the collection together. Other details include premium features like waxed laces and cracked leather.

The full 2020 Day of the Dead collection is available now in Mexico on SNKRS and will receive a global launch next week on Thursday, Oct. 15. Take a closer look at the sneakers featured in the collection and select details below.

