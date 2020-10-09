After months have passed since the partnership between the NBA and Louis Vuitton was initially reported, we're finally learning more about what the collaboration will entail.

Thanks to retroshoparis, detailed images have surfaced of a new NBA x Louis Vuitton boot, which resembles the French fashion house's signature Creeper Boot. The silhouette wears a wheat brown color scheme, while NBA logos adorn the tongue tag and footbed. Capping off the look is a treaded rubber outsole ready for the winter season.

The debut NBA x Louis Vuitton collection was originally expected to arrive sometime this month before the start of the 2020-21 NBA regular season, but it's likely that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has derailed the original rollout plans. As of now, release details surrounding the project have yet to be confirmed by the brands, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via retroshoparis

Image via retroshoparis