Last week's leak of an unreleased Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Question Low collaboration was only a taste of what the brands have on deck this fall.

Today, Reebok and Pharrell Williams' BBC label have confirmed their latest project, which resulted in two new iterations of Allen Iverson's signature shoe, each wearing BBC Icecream's iconic "Name Chains" and "Beepers & Butts" graphics. Created by Japanese graphic designer SK8THING in 2005, the "Name Chains" print first appeared on the sneakers from the Icecream line while the "Beepers & Butts" graphic made its debut on BBC’s iconic full-zip hoodie. The "Name Chains" colorway sports a predominantly soft pink shade while the "Beepers & Butts" makeup sports a grey-based color blocking with green accents on the sock liner and outsole.

The Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Question Low collection will release exclusively at BBCicecream.com on Oct. 22 before releasing again on Reebok.com on Oct. 30. Each pair is priced at $130.

Image via Reebok

