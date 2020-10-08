After working with Reebok on the Answer V model, Pharrell Williams' BBC Icecream imprint is getting another crack at one of Allen Iverson's memorable signature sneakers.

Images from an eBay listing show an unreleased BBC x Reebok Question Low. Using a mix of leather and suede panels, the collab references the pastel colors often seen on BBC Icecream sneakers with blue, purple, and yellow throughout the upper. Icecream branding appears right tongue, while the left shoe uses the fame font and logo to spell out "Iverson." BBC's running dog logo replaces the Reebok Vector symbol on the side panels and is also printed as a repeating graphic on the insole.

In addition to the makeup pictured here, retailers are listing a second colorway in yellow/green with both pairs set to arrive on Friday, Nov. 13 for $130 each.

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

Image via eBay