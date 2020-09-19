In addition to the upcoming Sacai x Nike Peg Vaporfly SP rumored to release later this year, the red-hot fashion label reportedly has another brand new Nike collaboration set to debut in 2020.

According to pyleaks on Twitter, the duo is reportedly working on a new "Vaporwaffle" model sometime during 2020's fall season. While leaked images of the style have yet to surface, the early reports indicate that the new Nike hybrid is expected to debut in four colorways including "Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail," "String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green," "Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal," and "Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum."

Although the information has not yet been confirmed by either brand, the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle is expected to release sometime in Fall 2020 for $180. Check back soon for updates.

*LEAK ALERT*: @Nike & Sacai will be dropping another collab this year in the Fall

The duo will be working on a brand new model the 'Vaporwaffle'. The drop will feature 4 different colourways & retail will retail at $180

Please RT & Follow.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/XDkoQxifUY — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) January 13, 2020

UPDATE (05/26): After it was initially reported to be the new Peg Vaporfly, we now have another look at the upcoming Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle thanks to solebyjc. As of now, the brands have yet to confirm the release date for the collab but it is rumored to debut this summer for $180.

UPDATE (07/06): Koala_hsh shares another look at Sacai's upcoming VaporWaffle collab. As of now, a release date has not yet been announced by the brands, but the shoes are rumored to release in the fall for $180 each.

UPDATE (09/19): Check out an on-feet look at the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle collab courtesy of Yankeekicks. As of now, an exact release date has yet to be announced but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via yankeekicks

