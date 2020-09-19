In addition to the upcoming Sacai x Nike Peg Vaporfly SP rumored to release later this year, the red-hot fashion label reportedly has another brand new Nike collaboration set to debut in 2020.

According to pyleaks on Twitter, the duo is reportedly working on a new "Vaporwaffle" model sometime during 2020's fall season. While leaked images of the style have yet to surface, the early reports indicate that the new Nike hybrid is expected to debut in four colorways including "Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail," "String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green," "Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal," and "Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum."

Although the information has not yet been confirmed by either brand, the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle is expected to release sometime in Fall 2020 for $180. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (05/26): After it was initially reported to be the new Peg Vaporfly, we now have another look at the upcoming Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle thanks to solebyjc. As of now, the brands have yet to confirm the release date for the collab but it is rumored to debut this summer for $180.

UPDATE (07/06): Koala_hsh shares another look at Sacai's upcoming VaporWaffle collab. As of now, a release date has not yet been announced by the brands, but the shoes are rumored to release in the fall for $180 each.

UPDATE (09/19): Check out an on-feet look at the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle collab courtesy of Yankeekicks. As of now, an exact release date has yet to be announced but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Side
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Pegasus VaporFly SP String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green DD3035-200 Heel
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Left Toe
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Left Side
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Right Toe
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Laces
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Medial
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Pull-Tab
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Heel
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike Vapor Waffle Sail Bone Release Date CV1363-100 Sole
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Lateral
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Lateral
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Medial
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Lateral
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Front
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Side
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Heel
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Heel
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White/Pure Platinum On-Feet Tongue
Image via yankeekicks
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal Front
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal Heel
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum Lateral
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum Front
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum Heel
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail Side
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail Front
Image via koala_hsh
Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail Heel
Image via koala_hsh
sacai-nike-vapor-pegasus-first-look-paris-fashion-week-2020
Image via Complex Original/Karizza Sanchez
sacai-nike-vapor-pegasus-first-look-paris-fashion-week-2020
Image via Complex Original/Karizza Sanchez
sacai-nike-vapor-pegasus-first-look-paris-fashion-week-2020
Image via Complex Original/Karizza Sanchez

 