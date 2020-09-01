A "Sashiko" colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low is dropping overseas this weekend, but it isn't the only sneaker to use the look.

Official images have revealed that the theme will extend onto the next Kyrie S2 Kybrid release, which features design elements from Kyrie Irving's past three signature models including the 4, 5 and 6. This latest makeup sports a woven upper while the heel counter and the Swoosh branding are reinforced with the Japanese Sashiko stitching method. Tying together the Nike SB connection further is a revamped logo on the right tongue which repurposes the "Nike SB" logo as "Nike BB."

Nike has yet to announce the launch info surrounding the Kyrie S2 Kybrid "Sashiko," but it could possibly be releasing as a Japan-exclusive given that Atmos Tokyo has the pair dropping this Saturday, Aug. 1.

UPDATE (09/01): Nike has confirmed that the "Sashiko" Kybrid S2 is releasing on SNKRS on Sept. 26 for $140.

