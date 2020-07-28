The popular Nike SB Dunk Low is receiving a new denim colorway this week but is reportedly only releasing at select retailers overseas.

According to NikeSBorNothing, the "Sashiko" colorway pictured here will launch throughout parts of Asia and Europe on August 1. The upper is mostly covered in dark blue denim while premium suede is featured on the toe box. As to where the sneaker gets its name, the intricate stitching on the sides is a possible nod to the Japanese "Sashiko" stitching technique that helps reinforce certain spots on the shoe for skating. Capping off the look is a white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a gum outsole.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Sashiko" is launching overseas on August 1 on Nike.com at select retailers including Sneakersnstuff.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike