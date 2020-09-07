Now that we're only a week away until the start of this year's U.S. Open Championship in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Nike Golf has announced its latest collection of footwear turning classic sneakers from other sports into models fit for the links.

Similar to the "Peace, Love, and Golf" collection that dropped in July, the latest "Wing It" capsule includes the Air Jordan 5 Low Golf, the Air Max 97 Golf, the Zoom Infinity Tour, the Victory Tour, and the Roshe Tour Golf. Each pair will playfully reference the tournament's Winged Foot Golf Club venue with wing graphics stamped throughout the shoes.

The Nike Air Max 97 Golf, the Zoom Infinity Tour, the Victory Tour, and the Roshe Tour Golf releases exclusively for Nike Members at Nike.com on Sept. 14, followed by a wider drop on Sept. 17. The Air Jordan 5 Low Golf will arrive on Sept. 18.

