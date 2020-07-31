It turns out that the "Tie-Dye" Air Jordan 5 Golf previewed last week is releasing as part of a bigger campaign to celebrate this year's PGA Championship and its host city of San Francisco.

Dubbed "Peace, Love, and Golf," the Nike collection will consist of the Air Max 97 G, Zoom Victory Tour, Zoom Infinity Tour, Roshe Tour, and the Air Jordan 5 G. Each shoe wears tie-dye color schemes and the text "Peace" and "Love" on the translucent outsoles as a nod to San Fran's role in the hippie movement during the 1960s.

Nike members will have early access to the "Peace, Love, and Golf" collection on Nike.com starting on Aug. 3, followed by another launch on Aug. 6. The tie-dye Air Jordan 5 G drops on Aug. 7. Retail prices range from $130 to $220.

