The beloved "Infrared" makeup isn't the only original colorway of the Nike Air Max 90 that's expected to drop soon; the "Laser Blue" iteration is also making a comeback.

Styles of the Tinker Hatfield-led design continue to hit shelves in 2020 as this year marks the 30th anniversary since its retail debut. Detailed shots of the latest reissue come courtesy of Foot Patrol, revealing that the pair will incorporate details that closely resemble the original release in the '90s—most notably with the stitching that runs down the Swooshes as well as including an og-styled box. This makeup gets its name from the vibrant blue accents that course through the shoe.

There's currently no word on when this year's Nike Air Max 90 "Laser Blue" will be dropping.

UPDATE (09/19): Nike has confirmed that the original "Laser Blue" colorway of the Air Max 90 is returning to shelves on Oct. 2 on SNKRS and at select retailers for $140.

