This year's 30th anniversary celebration of the Nike Air Max 90 would not be complete without the release of the "Infrared" colorway, and it looks like the fan-favorite color scheme may in fact be returning later this year.

Thanks to bubblekoppe on Instagram, we're learning that the latest "Infrared" re-issue is due out sometime during the holiday season. While early images of the style have yet to surface, it's expected that this year's version will feature modifications including a new panel scale, adjustments to the toe box height as well as changes to the heel panel to match the original design from the '90s similar to the other Anniversary pairs launched this year.

Note that the pair pictured above is the 2010 release, however, the image below should offer a more accurate representation of what to expect come release day.

As of now, a release date for this holiday season's Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" re-release has yet to be confirmed by the brand, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (07/15): Ahead of its highly-anticipated return, Bubblekoppe shares a first look at what's expected to be this year's "Infrared" Air Max 90 reportedly releasing in the holiday season. As expected, this pair dons the model's 2020 re-crafted construction which includes OG-style stitching through the Swoosh and a refined shape.

Check back for a confirmed release date in the coming weeks.

Image via bubblekoppe