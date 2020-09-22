Earlier this month, Foot Locker announced that it will be partnering with over a dozen notable creatives throughout the next few weeks for its charitable Collaboraid initiative in effort to aid in the recovery from COVID-19 through sneaker culture. And now, one of the upcoming projects have been revealed.

The retail chain is collaborating with Chicago-based visual artist Louis De Guzman to reimagine the classic New Balance 574 for the initiative. The 574 wears De Guzman’s signature color palette throughout the suede and leather upper while graphics of De Guzman’s artwork are also featured on the shoe.

"I am beyond honored to be joining New Balance in reimagining their iconic 574 for Footlocker Inc’s global Collaboraid initiative," says De Guzman. "This mixed media footwear piece draws inspiration from my personal color palette from my ongoing body of work entitled 'In Between The Lines.' A representation of raising self-awareness and confidence in oneself. Being able to apply the body of work and subject matter towards the color blocking and tooling of the 574 has been a humbling process. Proving the fact that the journey is truly the best part of accomplishing our own goals and aspirations. I hope this footwear piece reminds those to keep going and to keep evolving. I am proud to present the Louis De Guzman 574."

The De Guzman's Collaboraid x New Balance 574 will be limited to 100 units and will release on Oct. 21, 2020, exclusively at Footlocker.com for $200. The proceeds from the drop will benefit Foot Locker's $1.5 million donation to Soles4Souls to help donate to various charities across the globe.

Image via Foot Locker

