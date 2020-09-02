With many students heading back to classrooms, Foot Locker Inc. is making sure that kids in underprivileged neighborhoods hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic will have new sneakers to wear.

This week, the sneaker retail chain announced that it partnered with a handful of organizations ranging from global charity operations to local community service centers to ensure its donated footwear is reaching the feet of kids in need. One of Foot Locker's major partners is Soles4Souls, who will facilitate the distribution of the sneakers and will aim to put additional pairs to the kids in need.

"Heading back to school in 2020 is inherently unlike anything our youth have experienced before and may look very different depending on their location," said Richard Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Foot Locker Inc. "Whether they continue their studies from home or back in the classroom, the basic needs of our students remain a constant. We aim to provide as many students as possible with a new pair of shoes, so they can look and feel their best going into the new school year."

In addition to the back-to-school donations, Foot Locker Inc. also teased its first-ever Collaboraid collection, which will reportedly bring together over a dozen notable creatives to aid in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic through sneaker culture. More details regarding the Collaboraid capsule will arrive in the coming days.