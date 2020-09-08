In more positive flu-related news, a new colorway of the Air Jordan 12 being called "Reverse Flu Game" is reportedly set to debut during the holiday season.

According to soleheatonfeet, via DJ Folk, a pair styled in varsity red and black is currently on the calendar for a Dec. 26 launch. Retail will stick at $190. The shoe gets its unofficial nickname from being a flip of the Air Jordan 12 worn by Michael Jordan during his famous "Flu Game" performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, which featured a black base with red mudguards.

Images of the forthcoming retro have not yet surfaced, but zsneakerheadz provided the mock-up above to give us an idea of what to expect. Make a note of the date and continue to follow along for updates here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (09/08): Hanzuying has shared a detailed look at the "Reverse Flu Game" Air Jordan 12, which is rumored to drop on Dec. 26, for $190.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game"

Release Date: 12/26/20

Color: Varsity Red/Black

Style #: CT8013-602

Price: $190

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying