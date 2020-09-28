Just as we enter this year's holiday season, information pertaining to Jordan Brand's plans for 2020 continues to come down courtesy of zSneakerheadz.

Look out for a new-ish colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, sporting a sleek blend of black and metallic gold. While images of the rumored retro have yet to surfaced, zSneakerheadz has provided the mock-up below to give us an idea of what to expect, indicating something a little different than previous black and gold iterations of the model.

The black and gold Jordan 1 High is expected to drop during the 2010 holiday season at a retail price of $170. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

UPDATE (09/28): After being confirmed to be part of Jordan Brand's Air Jordan Retro lineup for Holiday 2020, zSneakerheadz is now reporting that this black and gold colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High is releasing on Nov. 30 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: 11/30/2020

Color: Black/Black/Metallic Gold

Style #: 555088-032

Price: $170

Image via Nike