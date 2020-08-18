After a successful debut, Reebok's First Pitch platform continues with the announcement of its second concept opening this week.

With 2020 being an election year for the U.S., the brand is putting an emphasis on the citizen's right to vote with its latest Club C "Vote." A mock-up depiction reveals a sail-based color palette inspired by throwback election pins while the Elephant and Donkey tongue tabs represent the country's top political parties.

As a refresher, this sneaker will only be produced after the goal of 500 pairs sold is met. The price of the shoe will start at $1 and will increase by $1 after each purchase until it reaches the $90 retail price. If 500 pairs aren't sold during the 30-day commitment window, the design will be scrapped and a new one pitched.

Funding for the Reebok Club C "Vote" starts at 12 a.m. EST on Aug. 20 exclusively at FirstPitch.Reebok.com.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok