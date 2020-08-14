Following Reebok's official unveiling of the innovative First Pitch platform last month, the introductory design is almost here.

The platform will launch with the Classic Leather "Bee Keeper" concept, with the commitment window opening on Aug. 15 at 12 a.m. EST at Firstpitch.Reebok.com, and will remain active for 30 days. In order for the sneakers to be produced, the goal of 500 pairs sold must be met. The sale price starts at $1 and goes up an additional $1 with each purchase until it reaches the $90 retail price. If demand for 500 pairs isn't met, the design will be scrapped and a new one pitched.

The brand also announced that if this Classic Leather "Bee Keeper" is produced, it will donate $5,000 to HoneyLove, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect honey bees by educating various communities about beekeeping and those aspiring to become beekeepers.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok