Following the recent release of Nike's "Peace, Love, and Golf" collection, the theme will extend into the brand's basketball line, specifically with Kevin Durant's current signature model.

Although the official inspiration behind the pair has yet to be confirmed by the Swoosh, this KD 13 dubbed "Peace, Love, and Basketball" is covered with various floral graphics on the mesh upper while smiley faces, the word "Love" and the peace "V" sign are seen to the sides and heel. Adding to the look are multicolored accents on the tongue and collar.

There's currently no word on when the Nike KD 13 "Peace, Love, and Basketball" is releasing but official images have leaked and can be seen below.

Image via Nike

