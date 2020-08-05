Not only does this year's 30th-anniversary celebrations for the Nike Air Max 90 feature the return of OG styles, but new makeups are also in the mix including this "Violet Blend" colorway arriving soon.

Although the inspiration behind the latest iteration of the Air Max 90 wasn't disclosed, the color scheme and material used bears resemblance to the ultra-rare "Cheetah" Nike Air Yeezy 2 sample that was inspired by the "Christmas" Nike Kobe 7. The model has been upscaled with this iteration featuring faux crocodile and pony hair panels on the purple-based upper while neon eyelets and red laces add to the colorful arrangement and a glow-in-the-dark outsole completes the look.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Violet Blend" will be available on SNKRS and at select retailers on Aug. 15 for a retail price of $140.

