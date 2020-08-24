The onslaught of Air Jordan 1s releasing next year continues with the latest reports of a new "Court Green" colorway that will arrive exclusively for the female sneaker fans.

According to soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, this upcoming pair will utilize the model's original "Black Toe" blocking but will replace the traditional red color with a new "Lucky Green" hue featured on the heel counter, tongue tag, and outsole. An early look at this pair has yet to surface but a mockup image has been provided for a visual representation of the shoe.

Expect the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's Lucky Green" to arrive in Oct. 2020 for a retail price of $170.

UPDATE (06/27): First look at the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's via earlygnvg. The shoe takes on "Chicago" style blocking, features a glossy Swoosh, leather hangtag and parquet-printed insoles may suggest a link to Michael Jordan's 63-point playoff performance at Boston Garden in 1986. More details on this release coming soon.

UPDATE (08/24): As the release nears, retailer Foot Patrol London offers up a closer look at the women's-exclusive "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 High slated to drop on Oct. 11 for $170.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Lucky Green"

Release Date: 10/11/20

Color: Lucky Green/White-Sail-Black

Style #: DB4612-300

Price: $170

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via Foot Patrol

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng