Adidas’ ongoing A-ZX series of releases continues with the new iteration of the ZX 5000 in collaboration with the U.S. National Park Foundation.

The sneaker pictured delivers a look that’s designed to imitate the desert sky above California’s Joshua Tree National Park. The colorful arrangement covers the Cordura nylon upper with nubuck overlays while a graphic of the park is featured on the tongue.

This pair will be one of 26 Adidas ZX styles releasing throughout the remainder of this year and into 2021. Each drop will represent a letter of the alphabet, the letter "N" here signifying the partnership with the U.S. National Park Foundation.

The Adidas ZX 5000 "Joshua Tree" releases on Adidas.com and at select retailers on Aug. 21 for $130.

Image via Adidas

