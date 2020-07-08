You can't begin talking about the most hyped sneaker releases of this year without mentioning Dior and Jordan Brand's "Air Dior" collaboration highlighted by a premium take on the beloved Air Jordan 1.

Initially previewed at the French fashion house's Men’s Fall 2020 runway show in late 2019, the collaborative sneakers immediately garnered huge demand by fashion and sneaker fans alike before finally being offered for purchase to a lucky few last week after 5 million people attempted to secure their pairs through a dedicated microsite. The standout items in the collection were the Air Jordan 1 High ($2,200) and Air Jordan 1 Low ($2,000), which were made in Italy. Also included was a selection of ready-to-wear apparel pieces and accompanying accessories.

Image via Nike

While a majority of fans may never have the chance to own the Dior x Air Jordan 1s given that most sizes are currently reselling for over $10,000 on the secondary market, the fashion label has shared a video outlining the creation of the sneakers, providing readers with a detailed look at the behind-the-scenes process. Watch the full clip below.