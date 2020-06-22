A first look at the Dior x Air Jordan 1 has surfaced courtesy of Travis Scott. Based on the glimpse provided, we can see the colorway combines white and light grey blocking, with a Swoosh covered in the repeating Dior logo that's been a signature of designer Kim Jones' stint with the brand. Further details include "Air Dior" branding on the Wings logo stamp, a metal hang tag, and a clear outsole.

Shortly after Scott's initial leak, Jones formally announced the sneakers on Instagram an added further details, highlighting the collaboration's Italian-made construction, hand-painted edges, and jacquard Swoosh.

Nike has confirmed the sneakers will be released globally at select Dior stores in April 2020. Take a full look at the shoes below.

UPDATE (1/19): Nike, Dior and Jordan Brand, with the help of Travis Scott, have officially announced the upcoming "Air Dior" Collection. In addition to "Dior" Air Jordan 1 Highs and Lows, the capsule will feature a range of sportswear that includes wool suits, blazers, bomber jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, shirts, shorts, polos, pants and leather goods. The collection carries a palette of navy, white and Dior grey and is inspired by Michael Jordan's 80s sportswear aesthetic. Release is set for April 2020 at select Dior stores and pop-ups.

UPDATE (03/17): In a statement issued by Dior and Jordan Brand, they have decided to postpone the draw for the launch of the Air Dior collection due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new date for the Air Dior launch, featuring the coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab, and for the opening of their collaborative pop-up shops, will be announced at a later time as the situation evolves.

UPDATE (06/22): Following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 appears ready to finally launch. According to Dior, the sneakers will be dropping via "exclusive online experience," although a date was not given. The corresponding apparel and accessories, however, will be dropping at four of the brand's boutiques on July 8. The collection will be available at Dior locations at Beverly Hills Rodeo, Miami Design District, New York Soho, and New York 57th Street.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: TBD

Color: Wolf Grey/Sail-Photon Dust-White

Style #: CN8607-002

Price: $2,000

Image via Nike