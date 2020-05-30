In wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer this past Monday and protests of police brutality that have followed, sportswear giant Nike has gone public with its position on the matter, releasing a clip called "For Once, Don't Do It."

The video, which plays on Nike's iconic "Just Do It" slogan, delivers the brand's message in a simple black screen, white letter format. Nike shared the clip across its social platforms with the hash tag #UntilWeAllWin.

“For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism," the clip states. "Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

This isn't the first time Nike has spoken out on issues of social injustice. In 2016, then-CEO Mark Parker issued a letter to employees in support of Black Lives Matter. The brand also made Colin Kaepernick the face of its "Just Do It" campaign in Sept. 2018 and released a sneaker with the quarterback, who has been blackballed by the NFL for staging peaceful pregame protests, last December.

Like Parker, current Nike CEO John Donahoe is urging employees to take a stand against racism and police brutality. He recently communicated the message via an internal message that was obtained by Footwear News.

“The horrible killings and racist actions serve as a sickening reminder of what too many people live through every day in America,” said Donahoe. “It is absolutely wrong what’s happening in our communities, to our friends and family members."

Donahoe added in the memo: “Let me be as clear as I can: Nike is opposed to bigotry. We are opposed to hatred and inequality in all its forms, indirect and overt. While Nike cannot solve injustice, I believe we have a responsibility to work toward addressing it to the best of our ability. What we can do is inspire and empower ourselves and others to action—and try to help shape a better society by serving as a beacon of hope and resilience.”