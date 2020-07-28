From last year's Nintendo 64-derived Air Max 97s to the brand's numerous official Sony Playstation collaborations, Nike has never shied away from video game culture. This fall, this brand will reportedly continue to embrace the gaming community with a new Blazer makeup.

This Blazer Mid '77 Vintage iteration dons a White/White/Bright Crimson/Black colorway, but that's only the beginning of the story here. The shoes are packed with details, notably a "have a good game" print across the lower heels, a pixelated Swoosh logo, playful Velcro heel patches, a multicolored sole, and an all-over glow-in-the-dark branding treatment—and that's only scratching the surface.

With no official nickname confirmed by the brand, @soleheatonfeet reports this "Have a Good Game" video game-inspired Blazer Mid '77 Vintage will release during Fall 2020. See all of the details below and expect an official release date in the coming months.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage "Have a Good Game"

Release Date: Fall 2020

Color: White/White/Bright Crimson/Black

Style #: DC3280-101