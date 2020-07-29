After recently raffling off the "Purple Lobster" and "Green Lobster" Nike SB Dunk Lows for charity, Concepts’ next archive sneaker raffle has been announced.

Sticking with its Swoosh collaborations, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based retailer’s "Holy Grail" and "Stained Glass" SB Dunks from 2015 are being raffled off with all proceeds benefiting the National Police Accountability Project. Ticket prices start at $5 an entry with unlimited entries per person.

The raffle will open on August 3 at 10 a.m. EST and will close on August 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST with the winner receiving both pairs in the size of their choosing. Concepts has also revealed that additional collabs will be pulled out of the archives to be raffled off in the future.

Image via CNCPTS

