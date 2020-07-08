Concepts is raffling off two of its rare Nike SB Dunk Low "Lobster" collabs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Boston-based boutique announced today that its "Purple Lobster" and "Green Lobster" SB Dunks from 2018 are up for grabs via a raffle. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Cambridge Chapter of the non-profit organization My Brother’s Keeper, which is a national initiative founded by President Barack Obama in 2014 that supports young people of color by providing them with various tools and resources.

Ticket pricing starts at $5 per ticket while 5 tickets cost $20, 10 for $40, or 20 for $75 with unlimited entries per person. The drawing will take place starting Monday, July 13th at 10 a.m. EST and wraps up on Sunday, July 19th at 11:59 p.m. EST. The collabs will arrive with their respective special packaging and the winner will be able to select a size ranging from men's 7-13.

Concepts also revealed that additional giveaways will be happening in the coming weeks, although further details have not been announced.

Image via Concepts