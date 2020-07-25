Just as we enter this year's holiday season, information pertaining to Jordan Brand's plans for 2020 continues to come down courtesy of zSneakerheadz.
Look out for a new-ish colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, sporting a sleek blend of black and metallic gold. While images of the rumored retro have yet to surfaced, zSneakerheadz has provided the mock-up below to give us an idea of what to expect, indicating something a little different than previous black and gold iterations of the model.
The black and gold Jordan 1 High is expected to drop during the 2010 holiday season at a retail price of $170. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.
UPDATE (06/19): Earlygvng offers a closer look at the upcoming black and gold Air Jordan 1 High that's slated to drop during this year's holiday season.
UPDATE (06/24): Another detailed look at this year's black and gold patent Air Jordan 1 High via hanzuying.
UPDATE (07/25): A detailed look at the black and gold Air Jordan 1 High on-feet via Yankeekicks. The release is now tied to November 2020 per ZSneakerheadz.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Release Date: November 2020
Color: Black/Black/Metallic Gold
Style #: 555088-032
Price: $170