Just as we enter this year's holiday season, information pertaining to Jordan Brand's plans for 2020 continues to come down courtesy of zSneakerheadz.

Look out for a new-ish colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, sporting a sleek blend of black and metallic gold. While images of the rumored retro have yet to surfaced, zSneakerheadz has provided the mock-up below to give us an idea of what to expect, indicating something a little different than previous black and gold iterations of the model.

The black and gold Jordan 1 High is expected to drop during the 2010 holiday season at a retail price of $170. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

UPDATE (06/19): Earlygvng offers a closer look at the upcoming black and gold Air Jordan 1 High that's slated to drop during this year's holiday season.

UPDATE (06/24): Another detailed look at this year's black and gold patent Air Jordan 1 High via hanzuying.

UPDATE (07/25): A detailed look at the black and gold Air Jordan 1 High on-feet via Yankeekicks. The release is now tied to November 2020 per ZSneakerheadz.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Release Date: November 2020
Color: Black/Black/Metallic Gold
Style #: 555088-032
Price: $170

