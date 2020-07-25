Just as we enter this year's holiday season, information pertaining to Jordan Brand's plans for 2020 continues to come down courtesy of zSneakerheadz.

Look out for a new-ish colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, sporting a sleek blend of black and metallic gold. While images of the rumored retro have yet to surfaced, zSneakerheadz has provided the mock-up below to give us an idea of what to expect, indicating something a little different than previous black and gold iterations of the model.

The black and gold Jordan 1 High is expected to drop during the 2010 holiday season at a retail price of $170. We'll keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

UPDATE (06/19): Earlygvng offers a closer look at the upcoming black and gold Air Jordan 1 High that's slated to drop during this year's holiday season.

UPDATE (06/24): Another detailed look at this year's black and gold patent Air Jordan 1 High via hanzuying.

UPDATE (07/25): A detailed look at the black and gold Air Jordan 1 High on-feet via Yankeekicks. The release is now tied to November 2020 per ZSneakerheadz.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Release Date: November 2020

Color: Black/Black/Metallic Gold

Style #: 555088-032

Price: $170

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via hanzuying

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng

Image via earlygvng