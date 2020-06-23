Fresh off the heels of its National Geographic collaboration, Vans has tapped L.A.-based artist Mister Cartoon and Japanese streetwear label Neighborhood to assist on a new capsule collection.

The greyscale-colored pack will include the Authentic 44 DX and the Old Skool 36 DX with the first pair donning artwork found in the streets of Tokyo and Los Angeles and the latter keeps it simple with an all-black suede upper with the aforementioned cities embroidered on the toe box in purple. Both pairs incorporate Mister Cartoon's artwork on its insoles.

This latest drop from Neighborhood x Mister Cartoon x Vans is releasing on Vans.com and at select Vans stockists on June 26.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans