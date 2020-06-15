Fresh off of collaborating with graphic designer Fergus Purcell, Vans is now teaming up with National Geographic on a multi-sneaker collection that's inspired by the great outdoors.

According to the brand, the latest capsule celebrates Nat Geo's 132 years of storytelling and natural discoveries, which is represented with special iterations of the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic, Era, Slip-On, and UltraRange EXO. Although the shoes offer different design elements, each pair incorporates National Geographic’s yellow border on the vulcanized tooling along with Vans' signature branding on the midfoot and heel. Aside from the sneakers, the collection will include matching apparel for men and women.

The National Geographic x Vans collection is available now on Vans.com and at select Vans retailers for $65 to $105.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans