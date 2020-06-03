If the latest rumors hold true, fans will be treated to a brand new Bugs Bunny-themed Air Jordan 6 coming next year.

According to zSneakerheadz, Sneaker Files and SneakersAddict, the latest style will reportedly feature a grey and white-based upper with colorful geometric details reminiscent to the original color blocking of the "Hare" Air Jordan 7. The color scheme was first linked to the Air Jordan 7 back in '92 with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters were brought in for the model's original ad campaign that would eventually lead to the creation of the film Space Jam.

The "Hare" Air Jordan 6 Retro is rumored to release sometime in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (06/03): The "Hare" Air Jordan 6 Retro is now scheduled to release on SNKRS and select Jordan Brand accounts on Friday, June 12.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Hare"

Release Date: 06/12/20

Color: Neutral Grey/White-True Red-Black

Style #: CT8529-062

Price: $190

Image via Nike

