If the latest rumors hold true, fans will be treated to a brand new Bugs Bunny-themed Air Jordan 6 coming next year.

According to zSneakerheadzSneaker Files and SneakersAddict, the latest style will reportedly feature a grey and white-based upper with colorful geometric details reminiscent to the original color blocking of the "Hare" Air Jordan 7. The color scheme was first linked to the Air Jordan 7 back in '92 with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters were brought in for the model's original ad campaign that would eventually lead to the creation of the film Space Jam.

The "Hare" Air Jordan 6 Retro is rumored to release sometime in Spring 2020.

UPDATE (06/03): The "Hare" Air Jordan 6 Retro is now scheduled to release on SNKRS and select Jordan Brand accounts on Friday, June 12.

Air Jordan 6 Retro "Hare"
Release Date: 06/12/20
Color: Neutral Grey/White-True Red-Black
Style #: CT8529-062
Price: $190

Air Jordan 6 Hare Release Date CT8529-062 Profile
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 6 Hare Release Date CT8529-062 Medial
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 6 Hare Release Date CT8529-062 Top
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 6 Hare Release Date CT8529-062 Heel
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 6 Hare Release Date CT8529-062 Sole
Image via Nike

 

air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-side
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-front
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-front
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-lateral
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-side
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-insole
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-tongue
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-heel
Image via hanzuying
air-jordan-6-vi-hare-ct8529-062-outsole
Image via hanzuying

 