It looks like Jordan Brand will once again pay homage to Will Smith's character from the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom with a new Air Jordan 5 colorway reportedly dropping next year.

According to zSneakerheadz and mr_unloved1s, the latest iteration of the Jordan 5 features a white-based upper paired with vibrant accents, similar to the style that released in 2013. Note that the image above is a mockup to what is rumored to release, as an early look at the shoe has yet to surface.

Smith's relationship with Jordan Brand has been well documented. In celebration of his 50th birthday last year, the brand dropped a remixed version of the classic "Grape" Air Jordan 5, which featured a laceless design true to how his character wore the kicks on the show. Additionally, they gifted him a friends and family version of the sneaker that was limited to just 23 pairs.

The upcoming Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" is currently rumored to drop sometime during Summer 2020. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (05/09): Wavegod_thelegend offers up a closer look at the upcoming "Bel-Air" Air Jordan 5 Retro that features a white leather upper with multicolored accents behind the tongue and sock liner. An official release date has yet to be announced by the brand but it's expected to drop in August.

UPDATE (05/16): A detailed look at the alternate "Bel-Air" Air Jordan 5 expected to release this summer via Hanzuying. The release date is currently rumored to be on Aug. 29.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "Bel-Air"

Release Date: 08/29/20

Color: White/Court Purple-Racer Pink-Ghost Green

Style #: DB3335-100

Price: $200

Image via hanzuying

