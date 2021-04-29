Kanye West’s unorthodox Yeezy Foam Runner has quickly garnered a following, with each release not only instantly selling out, but also re-selling for 4-5 times the retail price. The eco-friendly model’s momentum will carry on into the summer, when another new colorway is expected to arrive.

According to The Yeezy Mafia, a pair dubbed “Ochre” will be joining the Foam Runner lineup. The brownish yellow pair gets its name from a natural earth pigment that bears a similar hue. This follows reports that the model will also release in “Mineral Blue” and “Red October” colorways later this year.

Expect the “Ochre” Foam Runner to land in July 2021 for $80. We’ll update you with official images and release information in the months ahead.