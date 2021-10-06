Back in May, it was reported that Adidas would be teaming up with Xbox to drop a set of sneaker collabs this year and now, we have official information about the project.

Today, the sportswear brand and the gaming company detail the partnership by unveiling the Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech shoe in celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary. The inaugural colorway dons a black and green color scheme inspired by the special edition drop of the original console in 2001. The shoe also features official Xbox branding on the tongue and is married with Adidas’ Boost cushioning in the midsole.

The two entities also confirmed that more sneaker collabs are coming in the near future as part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary with styles inspired by past and present Xbox consoles but images of the shoes have not been shared.

As of now, the Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech collab is slated to hit shelves sometime this year, but a specific release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Xbox

Image via Xbox

Image via Xbox