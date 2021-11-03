After recently making some noise in the footwear and gaming space with the announcement of their new partnership and sneaker collab, Xbox and Adidas have unveiled their second sneaker—and the first that fans will be able to purchase.

Hitting shelves this week is the Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid pictured here. According to the brand, the shoe is littered with various Easter eggs that should satisfy fans of the Xbox consoles. The shoe itself draws inspiration from the Xbox 360, donning white, silver, and green hues. In addition to the standard white shoelaces, the collab comes with four additional pairs including in red, yellow, green, and blue as a nod to the face buttons from the Xbox 360 controller.

Readers interested will be able to cop this Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid on Nov. 4 at Adidas.com in the U.S. and Canada for $160.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas