After dropping a 992 collab last year, WTAPS and New Balance have linked up again to deliver another sneaker project.

This time, the Japanese clothing brand is reimagining the New Balance 990v2 ahead of the 990’s 40th-anniversary celebrations in 2022. The collab celebrates the Boston-based footwear brand’s signature grey hue with a Pantone color scheme elevating the upper’s suede and mesh construction. According to WTAPS, a “basketball texture” material is also used for the color straps and heel tabs. Rounding out the look is a grey ABZORB midsole, which has been upgraded to feel more comfortable on-feet than its predecessor.

This collab will also include an apparel collection consisting of co-branded hoodies, sweatshirts, and a t-shirt.

The WTAPS x New Balance 990v2 will be released this Friday, Aug. 27 at Wtaps.base.shop and at select retailers. The shoe retails for 42,900 yen, which converts to $391.