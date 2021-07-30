The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts sit down with Mache, a sneaker customizer who has done work for rappers like Wale, NFL stars like Stefon Diggs, and wrestlers like Kofi Kingston. Mache reacts to Nike's recent lawsuits against custom sneaker designers, explaining how he thinks those entities could move differently in order to avoid legal action. He also breaks down a new footwear business he's entered—making his own silhouette in the Mache Runner. Mache details how he gets those shoes made and how well they've been selling so far. Also, Brendan and Welty give a recap of last week's special kebab dinner and Joe gives some behind-the-scenes on the Soulja Boy episode of "Sneaker Shopping."