A few days after headlining at Rolling Loud Miami, Travis Scott is giving his fans another gift: an Air Jordan 1 collab with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment. There are plenty of other pairs releasing too though if you have already accepted the L you will be likely be handed trying to score a pair for yourself. Other highlights this week incude a new colorway of the Air Tuned Max, Dunk Highs from Ambush and Undercover, an SB Dunk Low collab with Parra, an entire collection of Reeboks inspired by Jurassic Park, and more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.