It appears to be an especially good week for collabs with work from A Ma Maniére, Sacai, SNS, and Skepta all dropping.

Things kick off early with the “Free.99” Dunk low and “Best 1-9” LeBron 18 both releasing on Tuesday morning. Thursday marks the highly-anticipated wide release of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. The “Sunset Pulse” Dunk Low, two colorways of the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low, and the “Grey Toe” Reebok Question Low are also scheduled to hit select stockists. Those will be followed up on Friday morning by the Adidas Forum Mid and “Blue Racer” SNS x New Balance 237. The sneaker drops conclude for the week when the “Light Fusion Red” Air Jordan 1 and “Bloody Chrome” Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind 5 both go up for grabs this Saturday.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.