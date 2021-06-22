Still looking for some pairs to add to the summer rotation? Well, this week is filled with plenty of solid options.

Things kicks off on Thursday with the arrival of the “University Blue” Dunk Low, “Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low, and collection from NERF and Reebok. On Friday, the Ishod Wair x Magnus Walker SB Dunk High, “Sprite” LeBron 8 Low, latest “Free.99” Dunk Low, Salehe Bembury’s second New Balance collab, and a three-way project between End., Neighborhood, and Adidas all make their way to select stores. The releases wrap up on Saturday with the “Crimson Tint” Dunk High and Bronze 56k’s two-shoe collab with Reebok.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker drops below.