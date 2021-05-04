A new Supreme x Nike collab, Jordan Brand bringing back colorways from the 2000s, and a fungi-inspired SB Dunk highlight this week’s sneaker launch calendar.

Things kicks off on Thursday morning with the arrival of the Supreme x Nike Air Max 96, “Khaki” Nike Overbreak, and return of the “Citrus” Air Jordan 11 Low. On Friday, the “Legend Blue” Air Jordan 11 Low, Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7, three colorways of the New Balance 550, and six LEGO x Adidas ZX 8000s all make their way to select retailers. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Enflame” Yeezy 500 and “Flint” Air Jordan 7. Stingwater’s SB Dunk Low collab gets a SNKRS release early next week too for anyone trying to cop some new shoes to kick the week off.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week’s best drops below.