It’s no secret at this point that the outdoor trend has infiltrated the sneaker world. This week offers up the latest example of the relationship, courtesy of Salehe Bembury and New Balance, in the form of the whistle-equipped 574 YURT.

Bembury’s anticipated project isn’t this week’s only big drop though. There’s also a holiday-themed pack from Nike, a pastel-colored pair of Dunk Highs, Air Force 1 Highs with luxury details from Alyx, new Yeezys, and more.

Check out all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.