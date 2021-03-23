After dropping the Girls Don’t Cry x SB Dunk Low collab in 2019, Japanese graphic designer Verdy has another collaboration with Nike SB on the way—this time falling under his Wasted Youth imprint.

Freshly leaked images shared by @Paulowallo on Instagram show an early look at the upcoming Wasted Youth x SB Dunk Low. The collab wears a black-based color scheme starting with denim as its base while tumbled leather overlay panels appearing on the mudguard and eyelets. The shoe’s standout feature is the removable Swoosh branding on the lateral sides that exposes an outline of the logo in white, while a rose detail appears on the medial side. Additional details include Wasted Youth embroidery on the heel tab.

As of now, the Wasted Youth x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is set to hit shelves sometime this year but a release date has yet to be established by the brands. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Paulowallo