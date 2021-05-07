Vistaprint has been helping small business owners create custom marketing products for years now, and in celebration of 2021’s National Small Business Week, the e-commerce company has teamed up with Boston Celtics star point guard Kemba Walker to help grow small businesses in the New England community through a special charity auction.

Up for grabs starting this weekend will be a one-of-one Panini trading card of Walker as well as a custom pair of Air Jordan 35 that feature graphics inspired by some of his favorite Black-owned businesses in Boston. Walker will wear the shoe against the Miami Heat this Sunday and will autograph it after the game.

“It’s clear Vistaprint is committed to leaving its imprint in the Boston and greater New England communities and I am excited to team up with them for this capsule collection which will support Black-owned small businesses,” Walker said. “Between the exclusive gear and the great cause, you won’t want to miss this auction.”

All proceeds from the auction will support the Power Forward Small Business Grant program, which aims to elevate the economic empowerment of Black-owned small businesses across New England. Walker has also committed to donating his partnership fee to support the aforementioned program with Vistaprint matching his donation.

The collection will be up for auction starting this Sunday, May 9 at 9 a.m. ET and will run until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12 exclusively on the “I Got It” mobile app.

Image via Vistaprint

Image via Vistaprint

Image via Vistaprint