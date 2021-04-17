It’s been two years since Atmos’ “Elephant” and “Safari” Air Max 1s inspired two Nike LeBron 16 Low colorways, and now LeBron James’ line will once again look to another coveted collab from the Japanese boutique for his latest sneaker release.

Thanks to @okki0910 on Instagram, we’re learning that a Nike LeBron 18 Low is dropping soon in a new makeup that’s inspired by the sought-after Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Viotech” collab from 2003. This latest iteration of the LeBron 18 Low mimics the Air Max 1 with its brown-based color blocking that’s paired with the large purple Swoosh on the sides and a smaller Swoosh logo on the mudguard. Much like its Air Max 1 counterpart, a brown midsole and gum outsole sit underneath.

Despite the resemblance, there is currently no indication on the shoe that confirms this is an actual collaboration with Atmos.

There’s currently no release date available for this “Atmos Viotech” Nike LeBron 18 Low, but we’ll tofollow up with new information as it becomes available.